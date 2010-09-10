Home / Corpus / Na-našu/Na-našo (Montemitro)

Na-Našu (Molise Slavic): the dialect of Montemitro

 

Ethnologue classification

ISO639-3, Reference Name Slavomolisano, Identifier svm:

https://www.ethnologue.com/language/svm

https://www.ethnologue.com/subgroups/western-25

Overview

Molise Slavic (MSL) is a minority language on a central Southern-Slavic basis, still spoken in the three villages of Acquaviva Collecroce (Kruč in Slavic), Montemitro (Mundimitar), and San Felice del Molise (Filič) in the southern Italian Region of Molise, Province of Campobasso. The geographical location of the Molise Slavic language area, is approximately 35 km from the Adriatic Sea:

Resources

Type Transcription(s) Duration Title Researcher(s) Speaker(s)
00:01:06 Breu, Walter Giorgetta, Antonio
00:04:41 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Lucio
00:03:57 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Lucio
00:00:33 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:00:42 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:01:33 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:01:19 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:00:59 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:02:53 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:00:57 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:02:54 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:01:41 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:01:35 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:01:15 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:03:59 Breu, Walter Romagnoli, Maria
00:02:41 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:01:02 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:01:31 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:01:21 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:00:53 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:00:48 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola
00:01:19 Breu, Walter Bartolino, Nicola