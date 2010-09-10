Molise Slavic (MSL) is a minority language on a central Southern-Slavic basis, still spoken in the three villages of Acquaviva Collecroce (Kruč in Slavic), Montemitro (Mundimitar), and San Felice del Molise (Filič) in the southern Italian Region of Molise, Province of Campobasso. The geographical location of the Molise Slavic language area, is approximately 35 km from the Adriatic Sea:

The Molise Slavic language area (Google Earth)

On the spot, there is no real glottonym, as people traditionally speak simply of naš jezik ‘our language’, or they use the Italian term Slavo, adapted as Zlav. The adverbial term Na-Našu ‘in our (manner)’, in Montemitro Na-Našo, is increasingly used also as a noun, which is why we have adopted this term as the linguistic designation for Molise Slavic in the PANGLOSS corpus. At the administrative and scientific level, in addition to “Molise Slavic” (Italian Slavomolisano), terms such as “Molise Croatian”, “Italo-Croatian”, or “Slavisano’ are used.

Slavic in Molise has been in contact with Romance varieties since the immigration of the ancestors of today’s speakers some 500 years ago. In particular, contact was initially restricted do the Molise dialect, but since the unification of Italy (in the second half of the 19th century) standard Italian joined.

On the basis of Serbo-Croatian dialectal peculiarities, it is assumed that the most probable area of emigration was the Dalmatian hinterland in the western valley of the river Neretva (in today’s Republika Bosna i Hercegovina):

Map of immigration of the Molise Slavs in the 16th century (Google Earth)

Demographic situation

The percentage of active speakers in 2021 on the spot is well below 1000. The percentage of passive speakers, although higher, is nevertheless much lower than the number of inhabitants indicated in the official statistics at the end of 2019, which still amounts to about 1500 people in the three countries as a whole.

In San Felice, in particular, only a few elderly people still speak na-našu. Although in Montemitro, the smallest village, most of the speakers still use Molise Slavic, here too the knowledge of the language is in sharp decline among the young. Acquaviva, the traditional centre of the Slavs of Molise, occupies an intermediate position in terms of the linguistic fidelity of its speakers.

As a living everyday vernacular, Molise Slavic is hardly passed on to the next generation. Na-našu is a micro-language in danger of extinction.

Contact-induced change in Molise Slavic

The strong influence of contacts with Italian varieties after the immigration led to the replacement of many Slavic words by Romance ones. Above all, nouns are affected, as shown by the statistical analysis of the Na-Našu texts published in PANGLOSS. Molise Slavic as a whole has 24.8% of foreign words (tokens), whereas within the nouns, the foreign share is 45.7%.

The three Molise Slavic dialects differ both in terms of inherited vocabulary and borrowings, which makes any attempt to establish norms for a standard Molise Slavic language very difficult.

The influence of its contact varieties is so evident in Molise Slavic grammar that one could speak of a ‘Romance structure in Slavic form’. However, grammatical influence occurs only at the functional level, without the formal borrowing of grammatical morphemes.

Writing Na-Našu / Na-Našo

Molise Slavic is used almost exclusively as an oral language. Exceptions to this are the occasional bilingual texts of local administrations (signposts and official forms) and attempts by individuals to form a literary language. They are basically limited to the respective dialect, without any tendency to establish a common standard. Nevertheless, Molise Slavic (молизско-славянский) has been counted among the so-called “literary micro-languages” since Duličenko (1981) included it in his overview of Slavic micro-languages.

The first booklet of poetry in the dialect of Montemitro was the bilingual anthology by Sandro Galantini, Il sentiero lungo dell’esistenza ‘The long way of existence’ (Vasto: Renato Cannarsa Editore 1991). It found its successors, mainly in the anthologies S našimi riči ‘With our words’ edited by Antonio Sammartino (Montemitro: ‘Agostina Piccoli’ Foundation 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016).

Panorama of Montemitro (W. Breu)

It should be noted that there are three detailed descriptions of the formal structure of all PANGLOSS texts of the project “EuroSlav 2010”, including Na-Našu texts: Breu & Adamou (2011), Adamou & Breu (2013) und Breu (2017).

